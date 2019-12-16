German museum displays work by Iranian painter Yaqub Emdadian 

TEHRAN – An untitled painting by Iranian artist Yaqub Emdadian is on display in an exhibition at the Situation Kunst Museum in Bochum, Germany.

Entitled “Color Inspiration, Color in Modern Art”, the exhibit is showcasing a number of paintings by 58 artists from across the world, including Claude Viallat, Kuno Gonschior, Erich Heckel, Lucio Fontana, Josef Albers, Nam June Paik, Sarah Pelikan and Marc Vaux.

“For visual arts, color has always been an essential means of expression that cannot be replaced by anything else,” the museum wrote in a statement for the exhibit.

“In an unmanageable number of formulations, color provides surprising impulses for seeing and thinking, especially in modern art,” the statement added.

The exhibition, which opened on October 31, will continue until April 19, 2020.

