“Hava, Maryam, Ayesha”, product of Iran’s help: Afghan director  

TEHRAN – Tehran-based Afghan filmmaker Sahra Karimi said that her drama “Hava, Maryam, Ayesha” is the outcome of helpful Iranians.

The film is currently on screen at some Iranian movie theaters. It is about three pregnant Afghan women from different social backgrounds living in Kabul, each of whom is facing a big challenge in her life and must solve her problem by herself for the first time.

“Iranians should go to cinema to watch the film, because I was born in Iran [in an Afghan family], I got my diploma here and I took my first step in filmmaking in this country,” Karimi told the Persian service of ISNA during a meeting on Sunday.

“I asked Iranians to watch this film to realize that if Afghan migrants are given an opportunity, what great works they can do. My film and I are the products of the opportunities provided,” she added.

She said that there are five female Afghan filmmakers in Afghanistan, most of whom were born in Iran.

“Over the past few years, the Afghan cinema has mostly been introduced to the world by these filmmakers,” she noted.

Producer Katayun Shahabi, who is also the owner of Noori Pictures, which is distributing the film in the world, also attended the meeting.

She also asked Iranians to watch the film and said, “We need to recognize the Afghans who have been living with us for years, we are somehow indebted to them.”

“About three million Afghans have migrated to Iran and helped us reconstruct our country after the war. They are with us everywhere, however, they are not recognized; they have no name.”

She added that by watching the film, Iranians will find that they have a lot in common with Afghans.

Photo: Afghan filmmaker Sahra Karimi (R) and producer Katayun Shahabi attend an interview at ISNA on December 15, 2019 to elaborate on their film “Hava, Maryam, Ayesha”. (ISNA/Azam Dadashi)



