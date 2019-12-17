Telecom Innovation 2019 opens in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 20th International Exhibition of Telecommunications, Information Technology, also known as Telecom Innovation 2019, opened on Tuesday at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground.

The exhibition showcases a broad picture of the whole telecom market in Iran, with stands from equipment and infrastructure vendors, satellite operators, wholesale carriers, VAS solutions suppliers, OSS/BSS vendors and more.

It is organized by the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Ministry, the Communications Regulatory Authority, the Telecommunications Infrastructure Company (TIC) and the Telecommunications Company of Iran (TCI).

Over the three-day event, the market’s most dynamic companies across the telecoms ecosystem attend the event.

The exhibition covers mobile communications, communication and internet services, navigation, networks, information technology, peripherals and components, storage systems and equipment, services, card technologies, office automation - equipment, accessories and system software.

An audience of about 40,000 trade visitors and more than 300 exhibitors are expected to join Iran telecom innovations 2019.

The exhibition runs until December 20.

