Omani airliner announces more flights to Iran

TEHRAN – Oman budget carrier SalamAir will add more flights to Iranian cities of Tehran and Shiraz in the near future thanks to high demands from customers.

The airliner declared the expansion of its non-stop Muscat to Shiraz service from the current three to seven flights per week yet it is set to add two more flights to the existing four flights on the Muscat-Tehran route, Trade Arabia reported on Monday.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said: “The response from travelers in this sector has been phenomenal since we announced the route. Shiraz and Tehran continue to be a key market for SalamAir and we are delighted to offer more flights to meet the growing demand. The new flight will provide travelers an additional option to travel to these two popular cities. We look forward to offering affordable travel to our guests.”

“SalamAir is also keen on contributing to deepening both commerce and tourism ties between Oman and Iran.”

SalamAir, which was the first operator to Shiraz from Oman, has a seat factor of above 80 percent to the destination. The airline has been operating flights to the popular city known for its medical tourism, pleasant weather and amazing historical and tourist attractions since February 2018, the report said.

The carrier connected Muscat with Iran’s capital city Tehran on June 9, 2019. The airliner currently operates three Airbus A320 aircraft and five Airbus A320Neo aircraft making it the first Omani carrier to utilize the highly-rated single aisle aircraft.

In October, Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ali Asghar Mounesan met with his Omani counterpart Ahmed bin Nasser al-Mahrizi in Muscat to promote bilateral ties particularly in the arena of health and medical tourism.

The Islamic Republic has set its goals to exceed its yearly medical travelers to around 2 million in [calendar year] 1404 (March 2025-March 2026).

AFM/MG