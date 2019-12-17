MP sees no way for talks unless U.S. returns to JCPOA

TEHRAN - There is no possibility for resumption of talks between Tehran and Washington unless the U.S. returns to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), MP Seyed Hossein Naqavi-Hossein said on Tuesday.

“Iran’s strategy towards the U.S. has been completely obvious and has been announced several times,” he said when asked about President Hassan Rouhani’s looming trip to Japan and some views in this regard that Japan may act as intermediary between Tehran and Washington.

In an interview with Azad University news agency (ANA), he said, “With regard to the U.S. oppressive sanctions and disloyalty to obligations, there is no negotiations or meeting in any form with them on Iran’s foreign policy agenda.”

Naqavi-Hossein, rapporteur for the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, added, “Iran has on many occasions announced that the required negotiations and agreement with the U.S. have already been concluded and now they must fulfil their undertakings.”

Rouhani is set to visit Japan on Dec. 19 for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe said last week that Tokyo backs the JCPOA and is trying to help keep the pact alive.

According to Financial Post, Abe also said Japan wants to make every possible effort to reduce tension in the Middle East.

Washington has urged Tokyo to share the outcome of summit between Abe and Rouhani, Kyodo reported.

It will be the first visit by an Iranian president since October 2000.

In May 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his country’s withdrawal from the JCPOA and returned the previous sanctions lifted under the JCPOA and imposed new ones.

The pact was struck in July 2015 between Iran and the five permanent UN Security Council members, Germany and the European Union.

Iran has repeatedly said it will keeping reducing its obligations to the agreement in stages and may even quit the agreement unless the remaining signatories come up with solutions to protect its economy from U.S. sanctions.

MJ/PA