Tehran, Rome seeking enhanced cultural heritage co-op, Italian envoy says

TEHRAN – Italian ambassador to Iran Giuseppe Perrone on Monday said that the two countries are in talks to deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of cultural heritage.

The envoy noted that “the project aims to make sure that Iran develops its capabilities to attract more foreign tourists and better organize its tourism industries.”

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Tuesday on the sidelines of a ceremony to launch a joint project for developing cultural heritage and tourism between the two countries.

He described Iran “as a country that is very rich in terms of cultural sites and archeological sites… so there is a lot for people to discover,” adding “Iran is a country that has a great and [un-]tapped potential and when it comes to tourism, cultural heritage, it has a lot to offer.”

He further said, “The project will have a follow-up mission by the Iranian side to Italy to share the details and engage in cooperation. The project relates to the promotion of sites through technologies in a cooperative approach, new techniques, etc.”

“Italian tourists are fond of Iran because it has a natural diversity that is appealing to them. Italians are also fond of Iran’s unique antiquities,” Perrone told IRNA in an interview released in October.

Architecture in Iran has a long history that is spectacular for Italian tourists. Pocket-friendly prices in Iran can be another reason for traveling to the country, the official stated.

For more than 20 centuries Iran and Italy have been the embodiment of Eastern and Western civilizations and such a long history of relationships and many historical, religious and cultural commonalities between the two nations has helped Iran and Italy better understanding each other today, the ambassador added.

In November, Tehran and Rome marked 60 years of collaboration in the fields of cultural heritage and archaeology in a conference, which was held at the National Museum of Iran in downtown Tehran.

AFM/MG