Defense chief: Iran needs to gain power for survival

TEHRAN — Iran’s geopolitical and geographic position necessitates gaining power for survival in the region, Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Tuesday.

“We must increase our power in all fields, particularly in defense,” Hatami said at a meeting of defense industry researchers in Tehran.

He said Iran has gained such a high level of defense power that it surprises the enemies in their decision-making.

“By employing new models in science and technology, we have detected the shortcomings in the defense sphere,” he said, adding that Iran has reached a point that will not be overwhelmed by the enemies.

Pointing to Iran’s progress in the defense sphere, General Hatami said the technologies developed by the Defense Ministry are helping other domestic organizations, industries, knowledge-based companies and the private sector.

In remarks earlier this month, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said the Islamic Republic has gained full self-sufficiency in the field of defense.

He also highlighted the effectual strategy to take advantage of knowledge-based companies for manufacturing defense equipment.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment.

Iran maintains that its military capabilities pose no threat to regional countries, stressing that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

MH/PA