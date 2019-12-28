Scientists are source of Iran’s deterrence power: defense chief

TEHRAN — Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Saturday that Iran’s technological achievements in the defense sector is owed to local scientists, researchers and experts whose work is a source of deterrence power and security for the country.

“The defense industry’s experts are able to make use of science, knowledge and four decades of scientific experience of the Islamic Revolution to turn the armed forces’ plans and ideas into defense products and achievement in a short period of time,” Hatami said on Saturday, ISNA reported.

“And for that, they’ve become a thorn in the enemies’ eye,” the brigadier general added.

Hatami made the remarks while speaking at an event in Varamin, a city in the southern outskirts of Tehran.

He also referred to the United States’ economic war and maximum pressure against the Islamic Republic as the last attempts by the global arrogance against Iran.

The defense chief described self-sufficiency in military industry as a model for progress in other areas including economy.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment.

Iran maintains that its military capabilities pose no threat to regional countries, stressing that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

In remarks on December 17, Hatami said Iran’s geopolitical position necessitates gaining power for survival.

“We must increase our power in all fields, particularly in defense,” Hatami said at a meeting of defense industry researchers in Tehran.

He said Iran has gained such a high level of defense power that it “surprises the enemies” in their decision-making.

On December 10, the defense minister pointed out that Iran has been able to withstand the bullies and tyrants for 40 years.

“By employing new models in science and technology, we have detected the shortcomings in the defense sphere,” he said, adding that Iran has reached a point that will not be overwhelmed by the enemies.

MH/PA