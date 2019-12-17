Judiciary: Amnesty International’s death toll stats is invalid

TEHRAN — The spokesman for Iran’s Judiciary says the Judiciary is investigating cases of the victims of the November protests in certain cities in the country.

The Judiciary has started investigation into any suspicious death during the protests, Gholam Hossein Esmaeili said at a press conference on Tuesday, Mehr reported.

According to Esmaeili, the death toll of the unrest, as announced by Amnesty International, is invalid.

He said the international body’s statistics is based on lies, adding that Amnesty International is an anti-human rights body which supported rioters.

Esmeili said Iran’s enemies are spreading false information about the death toll to damage the reputation of the Islamic Republic.

“Even individuals who were alive were reported dead [by foreign media],” he added.

He added the Judiciary is planning to review the cases of all the individuals who were arrested during the protests to ensure fair trial.

The spokesman also said most of the detainees have been released.

Following a hike in the price of gasoline last month, a number of Iranian cities saw sporadic protests that turned violent in some cases. A number of banks and government buildings were set ablaze.

Meanwhile, anti-Iranian media outlets as well as some Western officials, including U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, voiced their support for the rioters.

However, the Iranian people staged rallies in various cities across the country to condemn the riots and support the Islamic Republic system.

Soon after the protests erupted, Ayatollah Khamenei supported the government’s decision, putting an end to doubts and possible moves to reverse the decision.

Esmaeili said on November 19 that the innocent individuals who were arrested would be released soon.

The judicial, security and law enforcement units are expected to immediately determine whether the detainees have committed crimes and to release those who are innocent and have not committed arson or property damage, he said.

“This was put on the agenda from the very beginning,” Esmaeili said. “With this measure, the concern of some families will be alleviated.”

He also said foreign elements were proven to be involved in the protests.

MH/PA

