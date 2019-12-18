Legendary goalkeeper Nasser Hejazi’s bust unveiled in Tehran

TEHRAN – A bust of legendary Iranian goalkeeper Nasser Hejazi was unveiled in Tehran during a ceremony on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Hejazi's family, fans and former players of Esteghlal club, IRNA news agency reported.

Hejazi played for Iran national team as a goalkeeper in the late 1960s and 1970s. He won the AFC Asian Cup twice for Iran and also played for the country in the 1976 Olympic Games and the 1978 FIFA World Cup.

He also earned 62 caps for Iran from 1968 to 1980, and received an offer from Manchester United after the 1978 FIFA World Cup, and trained with them for a month, appearing in a reserve match against Stoke City.

In his coaching career, he led Esteghlal club from 1996 to 1999 and later in 2007.

Hejazi died on May 23, 2011, at the age of 62 after a long battle with lung cancer.

One month ago, a boulevard in Tehran where Esteghlal Camp is located, was renamed to Hejazi.

FB/MG