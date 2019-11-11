Two streets in Tehran named after Hejazi, Persepolis

TEHRAN – The city council of Tehran approved on Sunday a proposal to name two streets in the city after Esteghlal football club’s legendary goalkeeper Nasser Hejazi and Persepolis, the most popular football club in the country founded in 1963.

“We suggested that West Ferdows Boulevard be renamed Nasser Hejazi due to the fact that Esteghlal Camp is located on the same street,” Hojjat Nazari a member of the Council told Khabaronline.

“We also decided to rename Pirouzan Square and the street leading to it to Persepolis.”

Hejazi played for Iran national team as a goalkeeper in the late 1960s and 1970s. He won the AFC Asian Cup twice for Iran and also played for the country in the 1976 Olympic Games and the 1978 FIFA World Cup.

He also earned 62 caps for Iran from 1968 to 1980, and received an offer from Manchester United after the 1978 FIFA World Cup, and trained with them for a month, appearing in a reserve match against Stoke City.

In his coaching career, he led Esteghlal from 1996 to 1999 and later in 2007.

Hejazi died on May 23, 2011, at the age of 62 after a long battle with lung cancer.

