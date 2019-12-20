Dates to be offered at IME soon

TEHRAN- The head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has announced that dates will be offered at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) soon, IRNA reported.

Shapour Mohammadi said while SEO is trying to thrive trades of pistachio at IME, dates will be also offered at this market.

In mid-October, “futures” was launched for the pistachio deals at Iran Mercantile Exchange.

Futures contracts (more colloquially, futures) are financial contracts obligating the buyer to purchase an asset or the seller to sell an asset at a predetermined future date and price.

Addressing the ceremony to launch this financial instrument, IME Managing Director Hamed Soltani-Nejad said, “There is no futures contract for pistachio deals in any mercantile exchange in the world and it is the first time that such contract is launched in a mercantile exchange.”

MA/MA