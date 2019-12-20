NIGERIA/ KATSINA - On February 2018, Martyr Qasim Umar Sokoto was mercilessly shot with poisoned bullets by Nigerian security agent in Abuja during #FreeZakzaky peaceful protest, demanding the release of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife from illegal detention. Martyr Qasim Umar has later succumbed to martyrdom after he suffered for 3 weeks.

Martyr Qasim Umar Sokoto was the representative of Islamic movement under the leadership of Sheikh Zakzaky in Sokoto state.

He was so brave and courage who always led #FreeZakzaky protest in Abuja capital of Nigeria and other major cities in Nigeria like Kano and Kaduna among others.

Tyrant President Buhari considered Martyr Qasim Umar as a threat to him and his gang as they continue to hold Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife in illegal detention, America and Saudi Arabia ordered their proxy server in Nigeria, President Buhari to definitely eliminate Martyr Qasim Umar from existence.

Former military dictator, tyrant President Buhari security have made so many attempts to assassinate him on his way to Abuja and other trips he had, but ended up woefully failed.

Chief of savage Wahhabi barbarians in Nigeria, bloodthirsty Tukur Buratai met with Govt stakeholders in Sokoto state weeks before Qasim's murder, Buratai went with the assassination plan of Martyr Qasim Umar, but Sokoto state Govt didn't want to be held responsible for the murder, so they planned to shot him not in Sokoto state but in Abuja capital of Nigeria.

The blood of Martyr Qasim Umar Sokoto will never go in vain, we must one day take the revenge of his murder and that of other followers of Sheikh Zakzaky by God grace