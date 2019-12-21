Algeria swears in its new president Tebboune

ALGERIA - Algeria swore in its new president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Thursday, a week after the holding of the decisive presidential election.

The newly-elected President Abdelmadjid Tebboune took the oath of office in line with the Algerian Constitution, as the Constitutional Council announced Monday evening the final results of the presidential election of December 12th. Thus, he officially began his duties for a five-year term replacing late president Abdelaziz Bouteflika who was forced to step down in April in the face of mass demonstrations that erupted in February calling for the sweeping away of the old guard.

Upon his arrival at the Palace of Nations, Algiers, uniformed officers from the four branches of Algeria’s powerful military saluted Tebboune for his inauguration.

The official ceremony began by a recitation of a few verses of the Noble Qur’an and the reading, by the chairman of the Constitutional Council, Kamel Fenniche, of a Council’s statement relating to the final results of the presidential election won by Tebboune with a voter turnout of 58.13%.

In accordance with Article 89 of the Constitution, “the president of the Republic shall take the oath of office before the people, in the presence of the high institutions of the nation, in the week following his election. He shall take office immediately after his swearing-in.”

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior civilian and military officials of the country and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to Algeria.

During the ceremony, first President of the Supreme Court Abderachid Tabi articulated the oath and President took the oath by repeating it verbatim, with his right hand on the Noble Qur’an.

The new president was decorated with the national merit award as a military band played the Algerian anthem.

At the end of the swearing-in, Abderachid Tabi stated: “In my capacity as the first president of the Supreme Court, I attest to the fact that the president of the Republic has taken the oath of office.”

According to article 90, the President of the Republic shall take an oath in the following terms: “In the name of Allah, the All-Merciful, the Most Grateful. Faithful to the supreme sacrifice and to the sacred memory of our martyrs, as well as to the ideals of the eternal November revolution, I swear by Almighty God to respect and glorify the Islamic religion, to defend the Constitution, to ensure the continuity of the State, to meet the conditions necessary for the normal functioning of institutions and the constitutional order, to work for the strengthening of the democratic process, to respect the free choice of the people, as well as the institutions and laws of the Republic, to preserve the integrity of the national territory, the unity of the people and of the nation, to protect the fundamental freedoms and rights of man and of the citizen, to work tirelessly for the development and prosperity of the people and to work, with all my might, to realization of the great ideals of justice, freedom and peace in the world. God is a witness. ”

The first mission of the President of the Republic after taking the oath will consist in the appointment of the Prime Minister “after consulting the parliamentary majority”, according to the provisions of article 91 of the Constitution.

Article 93 of the country’s fundamental law provides that the President of the Republic “shall appoint the members of the Government after consultation with the Prime Minister who coordinates the action of the Government”. The latter “shall draw up his action plan and present it to the Council of Ministers”.

In his first presidential address, Tebboune thanked voters who he said put the country back on the “constitutional track.”, pledging to execute the 54 commitments contained in his electoral platform, including “deep” reform of the Constitution which will help build a “new Republic.” He promised that the new Constitution would limit presidents to two terms of office.

Tebboune, the independent candidate, also praised the protest movement, committing to extend his hand to protesters and launching a “serious dialogue in the service of Algeria and only Algeria,” with the main players of the popular movement Hirak.

Moreover, Tebboune declared that the fight against corruption will continue and that “the presidential pardon will not concern the individuals involved in cases of corruption.”

The electoral platform of the president-elect granted utmost priority to youth matters for he is committed to listening to this segment of society, announcing that the new government “will include young ministers.”

Globally, Tebboune renewed the attachment of Algeria to the principle of non-interference in the countries’ internal affairs, while "strongly" opposing any attempt of foreign interference in oil-rich country’s internal affairs.

After his speech, Tebboune embraced the outgoing Head of State Abdelkader Bensalah and army chief Ahmed Gaed Salah and awarded them medals of national merit.

Algerians hope Abdelmadjid Tebboune's inauguration will chart a new era in the North African country, allowing it to turn the page on 10 months of protests that put their legitimacy in doubt and stalled the economy.

Following his landslide victory, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received several congratulation messages from several sovereigns and heads of state, officials of organizations and leaders of political parties, including the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Iranian President congratulated Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the election to the post of president of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

Iran’s Rouhani sent a cable to Tebboune to congratulate him on his election win, expressing best wishes of success to him, and further progress and prosperity to the Algerian people.

Rouhani described Algeria’s presidential election as an important step toward the realization of democracy, development, and prosperity.

In this aspect, the Iranian President voiced his hope for stronger relations between the two countries during the new president’s term in office.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi extended his congratulations to the Algerian government and nation over holding a “successful” presidential election.

On Monday, the Constitutional Council announced the final results of the December 12th presidential election. Abdelmadjid Tebboune won the election with 58.13% of votes cast, far ahead of the four other candidates; Abdelkader Bengrina (17.37% of votes), Ali Benflis (10.55%), Azzedine Mihoubi (7.28%) and Abdelaziz Belaid (6.67%).

