Iran elected member of International Federation of Social Workers UN Commission

TEHRAN – Iran has been elected as a member of the International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW) UN Commission, IRNA reported, quoting Hassan Mousavi Chelak, the head of the Iranian association of social workers.

Moreover, Iran has been selected to host the IFSW’s Asia-Pacific Regional Conference in 2023, Mousavi Chelak, who also serves as the IFSW’s Asia and Pacific Regional Commissioner, said.

IFSW has been granted Special Consultative Status by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). In addition, IFSW is working with the World Health Organization (WHO), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The commission supports IFSW representatives and IFSW members to act as facilitators and bridging the gaps between community’s aspirations and UN agendas. At the same time, the knowledge of the UN’s work shall flow back to the IFSW board and the IFSW members with the goal to create a partnership and realising a social change.

The overarching objective of IFSW representations to the UN is to represent a social work perspective to the UN and the UN Agencies and to work towards joint action based on social work principles.

Representatives will highlight the social solutions that can be achieved through applying the profession’s principles and methodologies as a framework for achieving social justice, inclusive participatory democracy, sustainable peaceful societies, social transformation for equality and rights. Representatives are bound to constitution, definition, ethical principles and the policies of IFSW.

The Commission and the representations work as a part of the wider IFSW body and the work of all Representatives should link with the above objective, vision and work agenda of IFSW UN Commission. Representatives are requested to focus on one or two themes (such as children’s rights, health…) that are relevant for global social work and coordinated within the Commission.

World Social Work Day

World Social Work Day is on the 17th March 2020. It is the key day in the year that social workers worldwide stand together to advance our common message globally.

This year, the 2020 World Social Day highlights ‘Promoting the Importance of Human Relationships’. This is the fourth and final theme of the 2010 to 2020 Global Agenda for Social Work and Social Development.

Promoting the Importance of Human Relationships: This theme was established to build international focus on the interdependence of people and the need for change in policies and social service delivery.

