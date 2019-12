IFX grows 15% in a month

TEHRAN- IFX, the main index of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), rose 15 percent in the ninth Iranian calendar month of Azar (ended on December 21), while experiencing a 102-percent rise since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

The index stood at 4,559 points at the end of the ninth month, Tasnim news agency reported.

The value of trades at IFB rose 16 percent in the mentioned month and 85 percent since the year start.

MA/MA