Hassan Yazdani undergoes successful knee surgery

TEHRAN – Freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani underwent successful surgery on his torn meniscus on Monday.

The surgery was performed by orthopedist Dr. Sohrab Keyhan in Tehran.

The 2016 Olympics gold medal winner tore the meniscus during the training for the 2019 World Wrestling Clubs Cup held in Bojnurd, northeast of Iran last week.

Yazdani, who has already secured his place at the 2020 Olympic Games, missed 40th Takhti International Wrestling Cup which will be held in Kermanshah from Jan. 8 to 10.

"The operation was a perfect success and Yazdani will begin rehabilitation treatment in the coming days. He will remain sidelined for six weeks and has no problem for competing at the Olympics," Keyhani said.

Yazdani is an Olympic and World Champion in freestyle wrestling in two weight categories. He became Olympic champion in the 74kg category at the 2016 Summer Olympics after defeating Russian wrestler Aniuar Geduev in the final. The following year he became World Champion at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships in the 86 kg category.