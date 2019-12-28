Iranian wrestler Karimi suffers knee ligament injury

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle wrestler Alireza Karimi Machiani has suffered a knee ligament injury.

Karimi Machiani, who won a gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games and a silver at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, suffered a knee injury in the 2019 World Wrestling Clubs Cup held in Bojnurd, Iran last week.

An MRI exam confirmed the injury, Dr. Sohrab Keyhan said.

Karimi, 97kg, will miss the 2020 Olympic Games if he undergoes surgery.

Last week, 2016 Olympics gold medal winner Hassan Yazdani underwent successful surgery on his torn meniscus.

Yazdani had also suffered the injury at the 2019 World Wrestling Clubs Cup.