World Migratory Bird Day highlights ‘creating bird-friendly communities’

TEHRAN – Celebrated biannually - on May 10 and October 11 - World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) aims to raise awareness about the many challenges migratory birds face due to human activities, including urban development.

Each year, WMBD selects a central theme to inspire action and concentrate global efforts towards preserving the habitats and well-being of migratory birds.

This year’s theme, ‘Shared spaces: Creating bird-friendly cities and communities’, underscores the urgent need for bird-friendly cities, combining scientific insights with practical steps for individuals and communities to support these remarkable creatures.

It focuses on creating and adapting environments that support migratory bird populations across all communities, from bustling cities to smaller towns and communities. The day encourages action from all sectors, including national and local governments, businesses, community groups, and individuals worldwide.

WMBD 2025 emphasizes that every community, urban to rural, can play a significant role in supporting migratory birds. Through good city planning and by adopting bird-friendly practices like creating healthy habitats, reducing pollution, and preventing collisions with glass windows and other built objects, communities can significantly contribute to the well-being of migratory birds.

Urban expansion and man-made environments, if not managed properly, pose significant threats to these birds, leading to habitat loss and increasing the risks of fatal collisions with buildings and glass.

Through good upstream planning for sustainable urban development that avoids sprawl and destruction of habitat as well as collaborative efforts with neighbors, schools, and local organizations, everyone can protect birds and raise awareness about their importance to the health of the planet and its ecosystems.

By bringing nature back into our cities and working together, citizens and elected officials alike can help natural environments and lessen the negative effects of urbanization on biodiversity.

Iran important stopover for migratory birds

Iran is the most important country in West Asia in terms of housing migratory birds in winter, as around two million birds fly each year to spend winter in the country’s wetlands, according to an official with the Department of Environment.

Encompassing numerous wetlands, reservoirs, and diverse water bodies, Iran welcomes millions of migratory birds every year. The country has also emerged as the most important stopover for migratory birds in their flight route from Siberia to the Nile, as sixteen percent of them select to spend the winter in the country, ISNA quoted Hassan Akbari as saying.

A diverse array of migratory birds fly to the country, with more than 160 species of aquatic and waterside birds identified in Iran, which is a significant number.

Despite limited water resources in the domestic habitats of the country, the study of the migratory bird population trend shows that the abundance and diversity of the birds that enter the country have not decreased. The majority of them have flown to the coastal areas of the Caspian and the Persian Gulf, though.

Iran hosts more than five percent of the world’s migratory birds in 450 sites in winter, Akbari said.

“Every year, some 30 to 40 million birds are counted all over the world, and the related statistics are recorded in the International Waterfowl Census (IWC) database,” he added.

