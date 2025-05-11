Over 427km of gas pipelines launched in a year

TEHRAN – Iran has brought 427 kilometers of gas pipelines online in the previous Iranian year 1403 (ended on March 20), with a total investment of €360 million, significantly boosting the country’s gas transmission capacity and infrastructure, according to Behnam Mirzaei, acting head of the Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company.

Speaking on the third day of the 29th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition, Mirzaei noted that last year, three gas compressor stations—with a combined investment of €200 million—were also inaugurated. The Khormuj, Ab Pakhsh, and Dorahan stations, equipped with a total of nine turbines, have enhanced gas extraction from the South Pars fields and stabilized the national gas network.

Among the key projects completed last year was the Dorahi Dashtak–Nehbandan gas pipeline, which Mirzaei described as a major achievement for the company’s engineering and implementation arm. This pipeline contributes to completing the eastern gas supply ring and increases supply security in eastern and northeastern Iran.

Mirzaei also highlighted the inauguration of the 77-kilometer, 24-inch Ardebil–Garmi pipeline last year, calling it one of the province’s most strategic projects. The pipeline has laid the foundation for reliable gas supply, job creation, and improved livelihoods in the northern part of Ardebil Province.

The official announced the completion of the 121-kilometer, 42-inch Minab–Sirik pipeline, which provides the infrastructure for delivering gas to the Kuh-e Mobarak region and facilitating exports to neighboring countries.

He added that 37 kilometers of the Laft–Gourzin–Bandar Abbas pipeline were also commissioned, with further expansion planned this year. This project is expected to supply gas to industries in the Persian Gulf industrial park, Qeshm Island, local power plants, and surrounding industries.

Another major milestone was the completion of the second segment of the Rasht–Chelvand pipeline, spanning 80 kilometers with a 42-inch diameter. Mirzaei said this project strengthens the resilience and flexibility of the regional gas network.

Mirzaei said the company also completed eight new operational and civil infrastructure projects in the previous year. These include operational centers in Ilam, Sari, Yazd, and Arsanjan; a support center in Kiasar; a condensate export jetty in Siraf port; flood control infrastructure in Iranshahr; and a telecommunications building in Kahrizsang.

He also pointed to the commissioning of the Semnan pressure control station last year as a critical achievement. The station ensures automated and safe pressure regulation for gas transmission along the 16-inch Rey–Semnan pipeline.

