Milad Vaziri: Future of Iran’s Para archery is bright

TEHRAN – Iran archery coach Milad Vaziri says that the future of the sport in the country is bright.

Vaziri led the Iranian team in the 2024 Paralympic Games but parted ways with the team shortly after the Games and the officials decided to replace him with Zahra Nemati.

Under Vaziri’s guidance, Para archery succeeded in winning two silver medals—one in individual women’s compound and one in team compound—and a bronze medal in men’s individual recurve.

“Quite some time has passed since then, and perhaps it’s not right for me to speak about past events now. But as much as we managed to bring smiles to people's faces, that was fulfilling for me. That period was also part of my professional sports career,” Vaziri told Tehran Times in an exclusive interview.

“For better or worse, those Games are behind us, and the authorities at the time were satisfied with the results. Changing the coaching staff is common, although it could have been handled differently. Anyway, life goes on for me and the athletes, and we continue our professional activity in other areas,” Vaziri said.

“Now, I am working again to prepare the Iranian young archers and we can introduce a new generation of athletes to our country in the near future. In any case, as I said, these Games are over for me, and I wish success for the archers,” he added.

Reflecting on the perceptions of Paralympic sports, Vaziri said: “The perspectives toward Paralympic sports have changed compared to the past. Previously, the classifications were such that in each category, three or four athletes competed, and sometimes an athlete with just one win could win a medal. But now, the views have shifted. In earlier years, the focus was more on support and assistance for athletes with disabilities.

“Today, that’s not the case anymore. Other countries are investing and planning more systematically to win medals. For example, Turkey brought their Olympic head coach to Paris, which shows how perceptions have changed. Korea and the U.S. are also investing systematically and planning thoroughly.

“The training conditions for the national Para archery team needed to change, and I took steps to do that—to bring discipline to training sessions. During my time here, I tried to work calmly and diligently. My goal was to achieve worthy results in the Paralympic Games, and that happened. However, ultimately, the authorities decided to end my work with the team. In any case, I wish success for everyone striving to elevate Paralympic sports. I think the future of Iran’s Para archery is bright,” Vaziri concluded.