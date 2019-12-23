Irrigation, greenhouse projects inaugurated in Bushehr province

TEHRAN – First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri inaugurated two projects related to agricultural development in southwestern province of Bushehr on Monday, ISNA news agency reported.

One of the projects, implemented on 1,500 hectares of land with the participation of 102 farmers, aims to increase water consumption efficiency using under pressure irrigation method to conserve water and soil resources.

A total budget of 240 billion rials (nearly $5.7 million) has been spent on the project.

The other project, called greenhouse construction and development plan, has the capacity to produce 16,000 tons of crops, which was implemented on 75 hectares of land, aiming to increase the efficiency of agricultural water consumption.

The project cost 1.5 billion rials (about $37 million), creating job opportunities for 675 people.

FB/MG

