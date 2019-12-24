Fattah says has no intention to contest the 2021 presidential election 

TEHRAN - Parviz Fattah, the head of Mostazafan Foundation, on Tuesday rejected speculation that he may contest the presidential election in 2021.

“I have no intention to announce candidacy for the next presidential election,” Fattah said on the sidelines of a news conference arranged to elaborate on the performance of his foundation.

“I am going to remain in the Mostazafan Foundation. My trips to provinces are carried out according to the Foundation’s program and have nothing to do with the mentioned election,” he added.

Fatah, a principlist politician, was a member of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and energy minister in Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's first term from 2005 to 2009.

He was also head of the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation from 2015 until July 22 in the current year.

Born in Urmia in 1961, he has the license of civil engineering from Sharif University of Technology, a master's degree in systems engineering from Amirkabir University of Technology and a Ph.D. from Imam Hossein University.

After 2009, he became the executive director of the Bonyad Taavon Sepah, which is the IRGC's cooperative foundation. He was also named deputy commander of the IRGC construction body, Khatam ol Anbia.

The U.S. Treasury Department put sanctions on Fattah in December 2010 due to his activities in the Bonyad Taavon Sepah.

MJ/PA