Members of a terrorist group arrested in Iran’s Ahwaz

TEHRAN — Iranian security forces have captured members of a terrorist group in southwestern city of Ahwaz in Khuzestan Province.

Khuzestan Police Chief Heidar Abbaszadeh said on Friday that two key members of the terrorist group were captured, Press TV reported.

The arrested terrorists have admitted to their crimes during police investigations, Abbaszadeh said.

He did not elaborate which group the detained individuals belonged to.

The commander said the group played a role in instigating violent riots in Ahwaz during protests against fuel price hikes in November.

It came a month after protests erupted in some cities in Iran against increasing gasoline price. In certain cases, the protests turned violent as some rioters clashed with police, using knives and guns.

Rioters damaged public and private property and put banks and state buildings on fire.

The protests ended after a few days.

MH/PA