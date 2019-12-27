Illegal weapons, ammunition seized in western Iran

TEHRAN — Iranian intelligence forces have confiscated a haul of weaponry and ammunition in the border city of Javanrud in the western province of Kermanshah.

The arms were smuggled into Iran in order to be used for anti-security moves, the Tasnim news agency said in a report on Friday.

According to the report, the Intelligence Ministry forces in Javanrud confiscated the arms cache, which had entered the country from western borders, on Thursday.

The Judiciary said earlier this week that the intelligence forces had seized a haul of U.S.-made weapons in the central city of Isfahan, smuggled into Iran from the western border in order to be used in the November riots.

According to the public prosecutor of Isfahan, the consignment consisted of over 126 riot (pellet) guns, firearms, and AK-47 as well as 900 live rounds.

“The weapons had been smuggled to Iran from western borders, and were confiscated by members of the Intelligence Ministry in Isfahan province,” Ali Esfahani said.

The Judiciary official noted that five people have been arrested on charges of smuggling the weapons and will face trial.

The prosecutor also said that the province's security experts believe the weapons had been imported for potential use in the recent riots in the country.

The enemies were plotting to trigger an armed conflict using the firearms and kill civilians in a bid to tarnish the image of the Islamic establishment, he explained.

