Safavid-era carpet fetches bout $1.2 million at Iran’s National Auction

TEHRAN – A Safavid-era silk carpet from the school of master of carpet weaving Maqsud Kashani fetched 50 billion rials (about $1.2 million) during the fifth edition of Iran’s National Auction on Friday.

A collection of 38 Iranian traditional artworks went under the hammer during the auction held at Khaneh Hamayesh, a convention center in northern Tehran, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Sunday.

The second-highest grossing item was a portrait of Iranian politician Hossein Pirnia (1875–1948) by Kamalolmolk, a court painter during the reign of Qajar king Nasser ad-Din Shah (1821-1900).

The painting went for 34.5 billion rials (over $820,000).

A rare copy of the Holy Quran dating back to the Qajar era, which was sold at 9 billion rials (over $214,000), stood third.

The auction grossed 130 billion rials (over $3 million). 16 items failed to find buyers at the auction.

Photo: Employees present a Safavid-era silk carpet during the 5th Iran’s National Auction at Khaneh Hamayesh in Tehran on December 27, 2019. The artwork was the top seller fetching about $1.2 million.

RM/MMS/YAW