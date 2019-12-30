National festival of toys underway in Tehran

The fifth national festival of toys opened at the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults in Tehran on Saturday.

With the theme of “practicing life”, this year’s event is participated by 160 manufacturers and more than 60 designers, presenting some 2,000 domestically-made toys.

A promotional exhibition titled “play for all” is also being held with the participation of 27 government and private entities as well as NGOs.

The festival will be running through January 3, 2020 from 9 a.m. till 7 p.m.

