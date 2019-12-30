Production by major automakers exceeds 604,000 in 9 months

TEHRAN – Three major Iranian carmakers, namely Iran Khodro (IKCO), SAIPA Group and Pars Khodro, manufactured 604,806 vehicles during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 22), IRNA reported citing the data released by Codal website.

According to the data, during the mentioned period IKCO manufactured 260,534 vehicles of which 48,717 were produced in the ninth Iranian calendar month of Azar (November 22-December 21).

Based on the data released by the Mining and Trade Ministry earlier this month, Iranian carmakers manufactured 394,400 vehicles during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22).

The ministry’s data showed that car manufacturing in Iran fell 35.8 percent in the seven-month period of this year compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

EF/MA

