Major automakers’ monthly output exceeds 103,000

TEHRAN - Three major Iranian carmakers, namely Iran Khodro (IKCO), SAIPA Group and Pars Khodro, manufactured 103,677 vehicles during the tenth Iranian calendar month of Dey (December 22, 2019-January 20, 2020), IRNA reported citing the data released by Codal website.

According to the data, during the mentioned period IKCO manufactured 51,923 vehicles, Saipa Group produced 39,863 cars, and Pars Khodro’s output reached 11,891.

As reported, the mentioned carmakers, manufactured a total of 706,823 vehicles during the first ten months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020).

The country’s major car makers manufactured 604,806 vehicles during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 22), according to Codal website.

