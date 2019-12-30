“When the Moon Was Full” leads nominations at Iran critics’ celebration

TEHRAN – Director Narges Abyar’s acclaimed movie “When the Moon Was Full” received nominations in twelve categories, including best film and best director, at the 13th edition of the Celebration of Iranian Cinema Critics and Screenwriters, the organizers announced on Monday.

The film tells the story of a woman from Tehran who marries a man from an Iranian province near the border of Pakistan. Soon afterwards, she discovers that her new brother-in-law is a religious extremist trying to recruit her husband for his bloody cause.

Co-written by Abyar and Morteza Esfahani, the film has also been nominated for the award for best screenplay. “The Oath” by Mohsen Tanabendeh and “The Warden” by Nima Javidi are also competing for the award.

In the best actor category, “When the Moon Was Full” star Hutan Shakiba is competing with Navid Mohammadzadeh for his role in “The Warden”, Payman Maadi for “Just 6.5”, Hamed Behdad for “Castle of Dreams” and Amin Hayai for “Darkhongah”.

Elnaz Shakerdoost also received a nomination in the best actress category for her role in “When the Moon Was Full”, while Fereshteh Sadr-Orafai and Shabnam Moqaddami received nominations in the best supporting actress category for their roles in the film.

“When the Moon Was Full” is followed by director Saeid Rustai’s drama “Just 6.5” with nine nominations, Homayun Ghanizadeh’s “A Hairy Tale” and Javidi’s “The Warden”, each with eight nods.

“Castle of Dreams” by Reza Mirkarimi and “Gholamreza Takhti” by Bahram Tavakkoli each received seven nominations.

The winners will be announced during a celebration scheduled to take place at the Amphitheater of Tehran University of Medical Sciences on Friday.

Photo: A scene from Narges Abyar’s “When the Moon Was Full”.

ABU/MMS/YAW