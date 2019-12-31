Imam Khomeini Intl. Airport ready to operate domestic flights

TEHRAN - Imam Khomeini International Airport has announced readiness to add domestic flights to its services, IKIA deputy director for airport operations has said.

“Passengers will have more options to choose from the domestic flights which are transferred to the airport,” IKAC News quoted Hassan Khoshkhoo as saying on Tuesday.

The measure is expected to considerably reduce traffic at Tehran’s International Mehrabad Airport, which currently operates domestic flights from the capital city.

According to the official, no particular route has been considered for permanent relocation to IKIA and the number of flights will be determined by market demand.

Imam Khomeini International Airport registered 47,446 takeoffs and landings in the last fiscal year that ended on March 20, 2019. Over 7.27 million passengers and 141,704 tons of cargos were transported from the airport during the period to rank third on the list of Iran’s busiest airports in 2018.

AFM/MG