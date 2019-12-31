Rotterdam festival picks movies from Iran

TEHRAN – Three Iranian films will go on screen in the various sections of the International Film Festival Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Saeid Rustai’s acclaimed drama “Just 6.5” will be screened at the Voices Section of the festival, which will be held from January 22 to February 2.

The film is about a police squad under the leadership of Samad who has been assigned to arrest Nasser Khakzad, a major drug trafficker in Tehran.

Documentaries “Filmfarsi” by Ehsan Khoshbakht and “Women According to Men” by Saeid Nuri will go on screen in the Deep Focus section of the festival.

“Filmfarsi” is about the Iranian pre-revolutionary popular cinema including low budget thrillers and melodramas known as filmfarsi.

“Women According to Men” with over 120 clips from archival films shot almost exclusively by male filmmakers portrays the domestic and social position of Iranian women from 1932 to the 1979 revolution.

The complete lineup of the festival will be announced on January 15.

Photo: A scene from “Just 6.5” by Iranian director Saeid Rustai.

ABU/MMS/YAW