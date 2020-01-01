Freewill Theater Company to restage “The Gingerbread Man” in Tehran

TEHRAN – The Freewill Theater Company led by Iranian director Maryam Kazemi will restage “The Gingerbread Man”, a play written by English children’s writer David Wood, at Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) in Tehran in mid-February.

Based on the 19th-century fairy tale, the play takes place on an antique kitchen dresser. The Gingerbread Man, newly baked by the Big Ones, meets Mr. Salt, Miss Pepper and Herr Von Cuckoo, who lives in the cuckoo-clock. He has a sore throat and has lost his voice and might end up in the trash if he doesn’t recover it.

The Gingerbread Man’s efforts to help Cuckoo’s sore throat are hampered by the villainous scavenger Sleek the Mouse and by The Old Bag, an old tea-bag who lives in the teapot on the top shelf.

“The Gingerbread Man” premiered in Tehran in 2014. It was one of the successful productions staged by Freewill at the IIDCYA.

Kazemi has said that she needs to find an actor to fill the place of Hossein Moheb Ahari who passed away last January after a lengthy battle with lymphoma.

Photo: Cast members perform “The Gingerbread Man” at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults in Tehran on April 24, 2014.

ABU/MMS/YAW

