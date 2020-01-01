Iranian critics pick “The Irishman” as best film of 2019

TEHRAN – Iranian critics have picked “The Irishman”, the American epic crime film directed by Martin Scorsese, as the best film of 2019.

The film was selected during a poll of 42 critics conducted by Cine Eye, an online film magazine directed by top Iranian critic Parviz Jahed.

“Parasite”, a South Korean black comedy thriller by Bong Joon-ho, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino, “Marriage Story” by Noah Baumbach and “Pain and Glory”, a Spanish drama by Pedro Almodóvar, came next.

The films are followed by Todd Phillips’ psychological thriller “Joker”, Martha Stephens’ “To the Stars”, Claire Denis’ science fiction movie “High Life”, Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir”, Robert Eggers’ psychological horror film “The Lighthouse”, Nadav Lapid’s French drama “Synonyms” and Lulu Wang’s comedy-drama “The Farewell”.

Hushang Golmakani, Keivan Kasirian, Hossein Moazzezinia, Ali Azari, Bijan Ashtori, Aran Javidan, Azadeh Jafari, Ehsan Tahmasbi and Hesam Nasiri were among the critics participating in the poll.

Photo: “The Irishman” by Martin Scorsese.

