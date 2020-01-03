Pentagon confirms Trump ordered killing of General Soleimani

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the killing of the Commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani, the Pentagon said on Friday.

General Soleimani was martyred alongside the deputy chief of Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in an air attack on Baghdad’s international airport on Friday morning.

Following Soleimani’s martyrdom, Trump tweeted an image of the U.S. flag without any further explanation.

The Pentagon claimed that Soleimani had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the past months.

“General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad that took place this week,” it claimed, referring to the Tuesday protests at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad after a strike that killed and injured dozens of Hashd al-Shaabi forces in western Iraq.