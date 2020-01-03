Zarif says Foreign Ministry to continue cooperation with Quds Force

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that the Foreign Ministry is ready to continue cooperation with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force.

Zarif made the remarks in a message to Brigadier General Esmail Gha’ani, the newly appointed commander of the IRGC Quds Force.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday appointed Brigadier General Esmail Gha’ani as the new chief of the Quds Force.

The appointment followed the martyrdom of Major General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike on Baghdad’s international airport on Friday morning. U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the attack.

NA/PA

