Iran to send two taekwondo fighters to Paralympics

TEHRAN– Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) will send two taekwondo fighters to the Paralympic Games at Tokyo 2020.

Taekwondo will debut at the Paralympic Games and the athletes will contend in six medal events.

All eyes will be on the ‘Iranian Hurricane’ Mahdi Pourrahnama. Just 23 years old, he already has six World Championship medals in the Men's K44 -75kg.

He is favorite to win a gold medal in the prestigious event.

Asghar Azizi is another Iranian representative who will be competing in the Men's K44 +75kg.

The 16th Summer Paralympic Games will be held in Tokyo, Japan from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6, 2020.