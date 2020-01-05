America shoots itself in the foot

LONDON - Following the U.S. President’s approval of the assassination of Iran’s top general, head of IRGC Quds Force Qassem Soleimani, the U.S. bombed a car carrying him in early Friday morning, shortly after he arrived at Iraq’s Baghdad airport. The strike also killed Iraqi militia commander, deputy chief of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and at least 6 other people who were with them.

It is important to note that irrespective of America or Iran’s policies, there are some basic rules of engagement based on mutual agreements that are enshrined in international law. The world cannot run on the whims and desires of an establishment that does as it sees fit with no regards for consequences of such actions.

Why should America be allowed to jeopardise the interests of Britain, France or other countries in a conflict they haven’t chosen for themselves, based on the American establishment’s reckless actions? Indeed, such individualism is not only a display of America’s continued aggression in the region but is a direct threat to global peace and stability.

Soleimani was an official figure and representative of the Iranian nation, whereby his death shook the Islamic Republic of Iran that has called for a 3-day commemoration of mourning across the country.

America dropped missiles on the general of another nation’s military, while he was in an international airport of another country. His murder under such circumstances is a clear violation of international laws of engagement and relations between the countries, reflecting America’s reckless abuse of power as it serves to normalise the breaking of international laws, granting excuse to other nations in the pursuit of such chaos.

Should a North Korean diplomat now feel safe on the American soil, in the wake of Soleimani’s attack? Most certainly government officials, generals and representatives across the globe are at risk when such illegal measures are executed and justified by the world’s most powerful country.

Moreover, such miscalculated measures that were planned and executed without the consultation of affected parties has most certainly opened the battle on many fronts in the region, rather than simply with Iran.

The undeniable reality of the situation is that the PMF and Quds Forces not only eradicated ISIS in the region but posed the greatest strategic threat to their survival. The absence or weakening of a strong resistance front against ISIS, Al-Qaeda and other foreign backed terrorist groups will put the whole region, including European security at risk.

If the PMF is weakened due to the execution of its prominent commanders by U.S. orders, America will have succeeded in re-nurturing ISIS and their likes, as it is crushing the main active forces on the ground that have led to their defeat, thus illustrating how the U.S. has no interest in defeating terrorism but on imposing its control and fulfilling what it perceives to be its interests in the region.

Batool Subeiti is a university student and human rights activist based in the UK.