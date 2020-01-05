Qassem Soleimani’s family awarded Pahlevani armband

TEHRAN – Pahlevani armband, called 'Bazouband' in Persian, was awarded to family of Commander of IRGC Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani on Sunday.

In the ceremony held in the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs headquarters, sports minister Masoud Soltanifar awarded the armband to General Qassem Soleimani’s family.

Chief of IRGC's Sarallah Headquarters Brigadier General Esmaeil Kosari and head of Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) Reza Salehi Amiri were among attendees.

Commander of the IRGC Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani was martyred in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday morning.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei declared three days of public mourning in the country.

Iran's Ministry of Sport had announced that the all competition which are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday were canceled.

General Soleimani was at frontline positions in battles against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

General Soleimani and Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated early hours of morning on Friday.