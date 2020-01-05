Thousands of people attend funeral ceremony for Martyred Gen. Soleimani in southwestern Iran

Thousands of mourners from all walks of life have participated in the funeral ceremony in Ahvaz on Sunday for Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated in the U.S. air raid in Baghdad on Friday.

Funeral processions to honor the IRGC Quds Force Commander has started in the Iranian city of Ahvaz early on Sunday, hours after his remains arrived from Iraq.

The mourners dressed in black are holding flags in green, white and red - depicting the blood of "martyrs", while others hold portraits of the assassinated General.

Soleimani's remains were returned to Iran on Sunday and flown to the city of Ahvaz.

The U.S. airstrike also martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) and some other forces of the PMU along with their guests.

The same huge funeral ceremony was held in Iraq on Saturday.

The Pentagon had announced earlier that General Soleimani was killed on Donald Trump’s order.

According to the New York Times, the top Iranian general was killed when an American MQ-9 Reaper drone fired missiles into a convoy that was leaving the airport.

The strike was a serious escalation of Trump’s growing confrontation with Tehran, which began almost a week ago when U.S. forces conducted drone strikes on locations of the PMU forces in Iraq, killing at least 25 individuals and leaving another 51 injured.

The attacks came in response to alleged attacks targeting American forces.

President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday that Iran would definitely take revenge on the U.S. for killing Lieutenant General Soleimani.

“Vengeance for killing General Soleimani is an inalienable right for the Iranian people,” Rouhani said while meeting Soleimani’s family on Saturday morning.

Rouhani said not only the Iranian nation but also all Muslims and free-hearted people of the world are mourning the loss of the honorable martyr.

“People know the dimensions of his jihad and sacrifices but his actions and major measures should be elucidated for the world,” he said.

“This honorable martyr’s services aimed at providing security for the country, the region, especially for the people of Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Afghanistan, is unforgettable,” the president added.