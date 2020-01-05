The martyrdom that would lead to a real “Islamic Awakening”

TEHRAN - Less than a decade ago, people of Arab countries began to protest against their dictators to achieve justice and freedom also named “Arab Spring”. This moral path took a detour and lost its right way. It was the U.S. effort to mislead the people by creating some terrorist groups including ISIS, Al-NOSRAH and ETC.

Donald Trump, the current president of the U.S., condemned Barack Obama for the creation of ISIS. (Time; August 11, 2016). ISIS and other terrorist groups like Al-Nosrah and Al-Qaede had committed many violent crimes against people in Iraq, Syria, Lybia, Lebanon and even Iran for five years (Independent 4 December 2019).

On the other hand, the Resistance Front, led by Gen. Soleimani was trying to fight with ISIS. After several years, the Resistance Front in cooperation with the Iraqi troops (Hashd-Alshaabi), Syrian military, and local people could defeat terrorist groups and bring peace to the region.

But Trump`s foolish command for attacking Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, could clear the real face of the U.S. current governors and made the Middle East people rethink about this old question: What the hell the U.S. is doing here in the Middle East? There is a proverb in the middle east that says " your enemy's enemy is your friend" so when people see that the U.S. assassinated their enemy`s enemy (Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis) they could simply realize that the U.S. is a friend of ISIS.

This is the truth that mentioned by other countries like Russia as well. Russian Defense Ministry recently tweeted: Under the direct leadership of Gen. Qassem Soleimani resistance against ISIS AL-Qaede was organized in Syria & Iraq long before "Int`l coalition" led by U.S.

The important point that can be considered now is that can we expect another “Arab Spring” amid this chaos in the Middle East without the U.S. troops?

* Ali Rajabi is Head of Iranian Student correspondent association (ISCAnews.ir)