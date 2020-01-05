‘Thwarting U.S. economic pressure best way to follow martyr Soleimani’s path’

TEHRAN – Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) says neutralizing U.S. plans for economic pressure on the country is the best way to follow the path of Martyr Soleimani, IRIB reported on Saturday.

Abdolnasser Hemmati made the remarks during a visit to a memorial ceremony at the place of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani’s house in Tehran.

“His efforts were mostly focused on standing up against the United States' pressures on the country, and we, as the economic sector of the nation, are obliged to follow his efforts in order to counteract the enemy's economic pressures,” Hematite said.

IRGC Quds Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was martyred in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on Friday.

Soleimani was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years.

EF/MA

