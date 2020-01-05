Leader’s advisor: U.S. must leave the region

TEHRAN - Ali Akbar Velayati, a top foreign policy adviser to the Leader, said on Sunday that the United States must leave the region, calling assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani a “foolish act”.

“Iran will act in a way that makes the United States regret. The United States must leave the region, otherwise, there will be another Vietnam for it,” he said during a speech at a ceremony held to commemorate Lieutenant General Soleimani at Shahid Beheshti University.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Friday morning.

In a visit to Soleimani’s family, Velayati said, “The United States will be hit from where it cannot even imagine.”

