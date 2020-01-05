Leader’s advisor: U.S. must leave the region
January 5, 2020 - 20:13
TEHRAN - Ali Akbar Velayati, a top foreign policy adviser to the Leader, said on Sunday that the United States must leave the region, calling assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani a “foolish act”.
“Iran will act in a way that makes the United States regret. The United States must leave the region, otherwise, there will be another Vietnam for it,” he said during a speech at a ceremony held to commemorate Lieutenant General Soleimani at Shahid Beheshti University.
Lieutenant General Soleimani was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Friday morning.
In a visit to Soleimani’s family, Velayati said, “The United States will be hit from where it cannot even imagine.”
NA/PA
