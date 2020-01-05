Iran’s Assyrian community condoles over Gen. Soleimani’s martyrdom

TEHRAN – The Assyrian community in Iran released a message on Saturday to express condolences over the martyrdom of the commander of the IRGC Quds Force Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, ISNA reported.

“The martyrdom of the honored commander Qassem Soleimani was world-shaking. Iran mourns and vows revenge. Iran promises to avenge. The shooting of the most prominent military commander of Iran will undoubtedly have fundamental repercussions in the region.

The martyrdom of the architect of power has united Iran, as world must believe. Iran is on the move. A wave of revenge is coming. This is how the world thinks,” part of the message issued by the board of directors of the Assyrian community reads.

“The Assyrian community, along with all our compatriots, is mourning the loss of one of the most powerful commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. Together with all freedom-seekers and concerned nations, we condemn this painful assassination as today's civilized world does not deserve it. So, we express the sincerest condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, officials and the Iranian vigilant nation.”

