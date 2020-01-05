Parliament backs ‘tough revenge’ against the United States

TEHRAN — Iranian lawmakers on Sunday voiced their support for a tough revenge against the United States over the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

“Assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani was not only a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty but also a threat to national security of Iran, West Asia and the whole world,” the MPs said in a statement, Mehr reported.

“We require Iraq to take legal actions in this regard and urge the Iranian armed forces and the Supreme National Security Council to take a tough revenge on the terrorist U.S.” they said.

“The U.S. has commenced a dangerous adventure and any compromise will lead to more similar actions. Therefore, we ask Iran’s diplomatic apparatus to use all available capacities to follow up on the United States’ terrorist act in international courts and bodies.”

The Iranian lawmakers also described the U.S. move as a “true example of terrorism.”

General Soleimani, the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha'abi, and a number of their entourage were assassinated in an airstrike by American drones near the Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of Friday.

The White House and the Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of General Soleimani, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of Donald Trump.

According to the New York Times, the top Iranian general was killed when an American MQ-9 Reaper drone fired missiles into a convoy that was leaving the airport.

The strike was a serious escalation of Trump’s growing confrontation with Tehran, which began almost a week ago when U.S. forces conducted drone strikes on locations of the PMU forces in Iraq, killing at least 25 individuals and leaving another 51 injured.

The attacks came in response to alleged attacks targeting American forces.

President Rouhani said on Saturday that the Americans did not realize what a grave mistake they made.

“They will see the consequences of this heinous act not only today, but also in years to come,” he added.

MH/PA