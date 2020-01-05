Pompeo indirectly confirms Israel’s involvement in assassinating General Soleimani

TEHRAN – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has indirectly confirmed involvement of the Zionist regime of Israel in assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Friday.

“I am always grateful for Israel’s steadfast support in defeating terrorism. The bond between Israel and the United States is unbreakable,” Pompeo said in a tweet on Saturday.

Contrary to claims by the U.S., Israel and some vassal states in the region, General Soleimani was a legendary commander in the fight against terrorists aligned to Daesh, al-Qaeda, al-Nusra, and others.

In a message to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, top Iraqi Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani General Soleimani’s endeavors in “fighting Daesh will not be forgotten”.



NA/PA