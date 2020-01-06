Iranian writers send letter to UN warning of U.S. threats to global peace  

TEHRAN – A group of Iranian writers has sent a letter to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, warning of the U.S. threats to the world following the assassination of commander Qassem Soleimani and a number his companions in a U.S. military attack in Baghdad.

“Our country has been threatened by the country that claims to seek peace and security,” they wrote in the letter published by the 12th Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards, Iran’s most lucrative literary prize.

“Killing of the officials of a country by another country for any reason is not acceptable, however, one of our popular officials has been martyred by the U.S. for a lame excuse and this is a serious threat to peace and security in our country. Threatening a country with killing its official would institutionalize a dangerous and inhumane treatment and, in fact, imperil people and the security in other countries,” they added.

Addressing the UN secretary-general, the writers noted, “This is not a complaint. This letter carries the comments of those writers who are respectful of their countries and people’s lives and the humane international regulations, and based on this respect, support any appropriate response from their government to any threat from any country.”

The assassination of Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Soleimani came as a great shock to the cultural communities in Iran and abroad and they condemned the U.S. action in statements and on posts published on social networks.

Photo: A logo for the Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards.

MMS/YAW