Iran’s women volleyball team fall short against Kazakhstan in Olympics qualification

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Kazakhstan in straight sets (25-14, 25-16, 25-14) in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand at the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) 2020 Olympic Qualification Tournament on Tuesday.

Team Melli have been drawn in Pool B along with Indonesia, South Korea and Kazakhstan.

Mitra Shabanian’s girls will meet South Korea and Indonesia on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

“With regards to experience of Kazakhstan volleyball team, our team played not bad. Our players have problems with receiving the ball. They are young and have participated in the competition to gain experience,” Shabanian said.

Pool A consists of Chinese Taipei, Australia and Thailand.

The top two of each pool advance to crosswise semifinals, followed by the deciding match and the winners will qualify to the 2020 women's Olympic volleyball tournament