Indonesia edge Iran's women volleyball at Olympics qualification

TEHRAN - Indonesia edged past Iran in a five-set thriller 3-2 (25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 22-25, 15-12) in their last match of the AVC Women’s Tokyo Volleyball Qualification tournament at Chatchai Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima on Thursday.

Mona Ashofteh led Iran with 18 points and Arsela Nuari Purnama scored 24 points for Indonesia.

Iran had lost to Kazakhstan and Korea in Pool B.

Pool A consists of Thailand, Chinese Taipei and Australia.

“I think my players did a good job today and they are getting better and better day by day. We and Indonesia team are at the same level, but Indonesia have more experience than us,” Iran head coach Mitra Shabanian said.



"I hope my young players will improve more and have a bright future."