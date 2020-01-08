Korea beat Iran’s women volleyball at Olympics qualification

TEHRAN – Korea eased past Iran in straight sets (25-15, 25-9, 25-19) in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand at the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) 2020 Olympic Qualification Tournament on Wednesday.

Team Melli had lost to Kazakhstan 3-0 in Pool B along on Tuesday and are scheduled to meet Indonesia on Thursday.

Elaheh Poorsaleh scored 13 points for Iran and Sohwi Kang led the Korean team with 15 points.

Pool A consists of Chinese Taipei, Australia and Thailand.

The top two of each pool advance to crosswise semifinals, followed by the deciding match and the winners will qualify to the 2020 women's Olympic volleyball tournament.